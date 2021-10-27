COVID-19: CT Hits New Hospitalizations Milestone; Latest Breakdown By County

Connecticut has hit a new milestone in its fight against COVID-19 as the number of patients being treated for the virus dipped below 200 for the first time in months.

Eight more patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total to 194 being treated statewide, marking a new benchmark.

In the latest update from the state Department of Health, 20,754 COVID-19 tests were administered in Connecticut on Tuesday, Oct. 26, resulting in 337 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a daily positive infection rate of 1.62 percent, up slightly from the previous day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been a total of 11.72 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, which led to a total of 401,716 confirmed cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health as of Wednesday, Oct. 27:

Fairfield : 112,345 (11,909 per 100,000 residents);

: 112,345 (11,909 per 100,000 residents); New Haven : 105,271 (12,316);

: 105,271 (12,316); Hartford : 98,384 (11,033);

: 98,384 (11,033); New London : 27,428 (10,342);

: 27,428 (10,342); Litchfield : 17,087 (9,475);

: 17,087 (9,475); Middlesex : 14,887 (9,165);

: 14,887 (9,165); Windham : 13,292 (11,382);

: 13,292 (11,382); Tolland: 11,339 (7,523).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

