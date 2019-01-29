COVID-19: CT Hits 250K Confirmed Cases; Latest Data By Community, County

After seeing the COVID-19 death toll top 7,000 this week, Connecticut hit another dubious milestone as it surpassed 250,000 confirmed cases of the virus, though the numbers are trending in the right direction.

In his latest COVID-19 update, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that there were 34,577 COVID-19 cases administered statewide on Thursday, Jan, 28, resulting in 1,258 newly reported infections. The 3.64 percent infection rate is up slightly from the day before but down from more than 10 percent earlier in the month.

Twenty-six new virus-related deaths were reported in the latest data, bringing the total to 7,046 since the pandemic began. Ten patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, leaving 985 COVID-19 patients still being treated for the virus.

A total of 250,023 positive COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in Connecticut out of nearly 5.70 million tested in the past 10 months.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Friday, Jan. 29.

Fairfield: 71,697;

Hartford: 62,913;

New Haven: 62,757;

New London: 16,644;

Litchfield: 9,842;

Middlesex: 9,141;

Windham: 8,136;

Tolland: 6,805;

Unknown: 830.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

