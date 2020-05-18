COVID-19: CT Hairstylists Voice Concerns Over Reopening

Some hairstylists in Connecticut are expressing concerns about reopening this week amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Phase one of Connecticut’s reopening begins on Wednesday, May 20, with salons and barbershops among the businesses permitted to begin going back into business. However, not all employees agree with the decision.

In a statement, members of the Connecticut Beauty Association (CBA), which has more than 3,600 members, expressed their concern for their members’ safety.

“Although some salon owners are, like myself, not putting pressure on their employees to return to work, owners are threatening their employees that if they don’t return back to work, they are terminated,” Odete DaSilva, of the CBA said.

In response to the reopening plan, the organization planned a peaceful protest dubbed “Hair Our Voice” over the weekend to “raise awareness and concern for the lack of scientific fact and metrics Gov. Ned Lamont has based his decisions on (reopening), though the proof surrounding the dangers surmounts.”

The protest was scheduled for Monday, May 18. It will be the first-ever event the CBA has organized. Protesters advocating for a delayed opening will have a sign on

their car that reads, “HAIR OUR VOICE”. Participants will make their way to two locations; the Governor’s Mansion and the Capital Building.

“Right now, we share the goal of a later opening date but I also want you to know that regardless of what happens in this particular fight, we will not stop advocating for our industry. I’m proud to see so many stylists in this state come together to help and support each other,” Alison Valsamis, a leader of the CBA.

The governor initially said salons could reopen but couldn’t use blow driers. That guidance was changed after minority-owned businesses pushed back saying it would disproportionately impact their clients.

For salons, they must adhere to certain guidelines laid out by the state:

Maximum 50 percent capacity;

Appointments only;

Waiting rooms closed;

Work stations must be six feet apart;

Physical barriers where possible;

Contactless payments;

Tools soaked in disinfectant between clients;

Hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes at entrance points;

High-contact areas and bathrooms cleaned frequently;

Must limit conversation where possible;

Employees have to wear face masks and face shields or eye protection;

Employees have to provide clean smock for each customer;

Customers have to wear face masks or cloth face coverings;

Increased ventilation and airflow where possible.

Before reopening, hair salons and barbershops must appoint a program administrator who is accountable for enforcing new COVID-19 rules, train staff on proper social distancing protocols, and develop a cleaning plan to "ensure it is clear which employees are responsible for implementing the plans."

"As Connecticut's hair salons and barbershops reopen, the most important consideration will be the health and safety of employees and patrons," state officials said. "Hair salons & barbershops are high-contact environments that necessitate interaction in violation of social distancing rules; however, adherence to the rules developed by the State of Connecticut can mitigate the risk this contact poses.

"Businesses should exercise caution throughout the phases of reopening, ensuring strict adherence to the protocols listed here. Those businesses that are not able to meet these by May 20, shall delay opening until they are able."

