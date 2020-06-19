Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: CT Gym Shut Down For Not Complying With Reopening Regulations

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
WOW Fitness in Cromwell has been closed due to allegedly violating COVID-19 rules and regulations.
WOW Fitness in Cromwell has been closed due to allegedly violating COVID-19 rules and regulations. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An area gym that was closed down by health officials due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reopening violations earlier this week remains closed.

The Cromwell Health Department in Middlesex County, shut down WOW Fitness at 20 Sebethe Drive in Cromwell, reportedly due to the business not complying with new COVID-19 rules, reported Eyewitness News 3.

The health department told the news channel it received complaints from patrons concerned about the lack of social distancing, cleanliness, sanitation, and that people working out were not wearing masks.

Calls to Salvatore Nesci, Cromwell Public Health Coordinator, were not returned.

WOW's Facebook page said it was set to reopen on Wednesday, July 17, the same day the business was closed. Calls to the business went unanswered.

Health department officials said the gym is required to stay closed until there was an inspection by officials, News 3 said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

