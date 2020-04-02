COVID-19: CT Death Toll Surpasses 100; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By Towns, Cities

The number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has surpassed 100 in Connecticut.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 3,854 statewide. Of those cases, 2,132 (55 percent) are in Fairfield County.

Of the state's 112 COVID-19 deaths, including a newborn baby, 65 happened in Fairfield County (58 percent).

For the latest new rundown of cases by county, see the first and second images above.

For the latest breakdown of cases by municipality, see the third image above.

A look at hospitalizations per county is shown in the fourth image above.

