Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Breaking News: COVID-19: CT To Open Vacant Nursing Homes To Find More Beds
News

COVID-19: CT Death Toll Surpasses 100; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By Towns, Cities

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at COVID-19 cases by county in Connection on Thursday afternoon, April 2. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut
Counties with the most cases. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut
The latest breakdown of cases by municipality, released Thursday afternoon, April 2. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut
A look at hospitalizations per county. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

The number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has surpassed 100 in Connecticut.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 3,854 statewide. Of those cases, 2,132 (55 percent) are in Fairfield County.

Of the state's 112 COVID-19 deaths, including a newborn baby, 65 happened in Fairfield County (58 percent).

For the latest new rundown of cases by county, see the first and second images above.

For the latest breakdown of cases by municipality, see the third image above.

A look at hospitalizations per county is shown in the fourth image above.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.