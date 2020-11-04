COVID-19: CT Adds Two States To Travel Advisories

With COVID-19 cases surging across the country, two more states have been added to Connecticut’s travel advisory list due to rising infection rates.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced that Oregon and Washington have been added to the list, bringing the total to 44 states and territories.

Any travelers coming into Connecticut from those states are required to quarantine or else they face fines. Connecticut residents from any of those states after spending at least 24 hours there will also have to quarantine or submit a negative COVID-19 test.

Any state with 10 cases per 100,000 people or a 10 percent positivity rate meets the standards for being on Connecticut's travel advisory list.

No states or territories were removed from the travel advisory list this week.

Like the rest of the country, Connecticut has seen a recent rise in new COVID-19 cases, as the statewide positivity rate rose to 4.6 percent in the latest data released by the Department of Health.

The announcement came two days before Connecticut rolls back into “Phase 2.1,” as more restrictions are placed on businesses and gatherings due to the uptick in cases.

Non-essential travel throughout the tri-state area remains discouraged but has not been formally restricted by state officials.

States currently on Connecticut’s travel advisory list:

Alabama;

Alaska;

Arizona;

Arkansas;

California;

Colorado;

Delaware;

Florida;

Georgia;

Guam;

Idaho;

Illinois;

Indiana;

Iowa;

Kansas;

Kentucky;

Louisiana;

Maryland;

Massachusetts;

Michigan;

Minnesota;

Mississippi;

Missouri;

Montana;

Nebraska;

Nevada;

New Mexico;

North Carolina;

North Dakota;

Ohio;

Oklahoma;

Oregon;

Pennsylvania;

Puerto Rico;

South Carolina;

South Dakota;

Tennessee;

Texas;

Utah;

Virginia;

Washington;

West Virginia;

Wisconsin;

Wyoming.

