COVID-19: Connecticut Accelerating Age-Based Vaccination Rollout

With Connecticut expecting a new influx of COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government, Gov. Ned Lamont is now saying the state will be accelerating its vaccination rollout.

Lamont announced on Monday, March 15 that in an effort to proceed on a quicker schedule than originally planned, the state was revising its schedule for different age groups.

Originally, the plan was to make the vaccine available to all residents over the age of 16 by Monday, May 3, though with the Biden administration distributing more doses, Lamont is moving up the timetable for who is eligible.

Now, beginning on Friday, March 19, residents between the ages of 45 and 54 can begin scheduling appointments to receive the vaccine. As of Monday, April 5, anyone over the age of 16 is eligible to get vaccinated.

“We have some of the best and most dedicated providers in Connecticut who have been working around-the-clock to create the infrastructure that will provide vaccines to as many residents as we can as quickly as possible,” Lamont said.

Connecticut is expected to receive more than 200,000 first doses per week by early April, permitting the state to open up eligibility.

“This allotment, combined with our state’s strong execution over the past several weeks, allows Connecticut to significantly accelerate the schedule so that we can equitably and efficiently vaccinate as many residents as possible,” Lamont added.

“It’s still going to take some time to get the vaccine to everyone who wants it and I urge patience to the greatest extent possible, but over these next several weeks I anticipate that we will have an opportunity to considerably increase the amount administered each day.”

Acting Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Deidre Gifford made note that residents still have to remain vigilant and that the virus is still a threat to the public.

“As we continue to focus on equity in our vaccination program, this more rapid expansion to younger age groups will give vaccinators, and local health and community organizations even more flexibility to reach out and connect with our high-risk communities to improve access,” she stated

“As we approach opening our vaccine program to all individuals over the age of 16, it remains important that everyone continues to wear masks, social distance, avoid large gatherings, practice good hand hygiene, and isolate and get tested if sick.”

