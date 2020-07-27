COVID-19: CDC Survey Reveals Percentage Of CT Residents Who've Had Virus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) teamed with commercial laboratories to find the percentage of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in 10 specifically targeted regions, including Connecticut.

Other regions included in the survey were the New York City metro area (the five boroughs, Long Island and Westchester County), Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Philadelphia, San Francisco, South Florida, Utah, and Western Washington State.

The survey includes people who had blood specimens tested for reasons unrelated to COVID-19, such as for a routine or sick visit during which blood was collected and tested by commercial laboratories in participating areas from each of the 10 sites.

According to the survey, 4.9 percent of the specimens in Connecticut were infected. A total of 1,431 samples were taken.

By comparison, nearly one-quarter of NYC metro area specimens were infected. For more on that result, click here.

The CDC said that it plans to collect upwards of 1,800 samples from each region every three to four weeks as researchers look to see what percentage of people tested already have antibodies against the virus.

The results reported by the CDC have been adjusted for false-positive and false-negative results. The CDC made note that it is possible that antibody levels may decrease over time and that people who previously tested positive for the presence of antibodies may at some point test negative.

The CDC also cautioned that the survey doesn’t mean that people who tested positive for antibodies are immune to COVID-19.

“Further analysis is being done to evaluate how changes in seroprevalence estimates over time may be affected by specimen collection from somewhat different populations or geographic areas within each site, as well as random variation,” the CDC said.

“It is also possible that antibody levels may decrease over time, and some people who previously had detectable (COVID19) antibodies may no longer have antibody evidence of past infection.”

