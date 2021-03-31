COVID-19: All Adults 16+ To Be Eligible For Vaccine In CT

A new age group in Connecticut will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday morning.

Gov. Ned Lamont said that Connecticut remains on track to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults over the age of 16 beginning on Thursday, April 1.

Additionally, more than 100 additional pharmacies across Connecticut will be added to the state’s vaccination program.

Originally, the final group - those between 16 and 44, were to become eligible for the vaccine as of Monday, April 5, but due to the state’s steady rollout of its vaccination program, they accelerated the plan.

To schedule an appointment Connecticut residents should visit the state’s VAMS website, where they will be guided to the nearest clinic with spots available. Those without Internet access can call the Connecticut Vaccine Appointment assist line at 877-918-2224.

Lamont noted that anyone who is 16 or 17 should only sign up for a clinic that is offering the Pfizer vaccine, as it's the only one that’s been approved for that age group by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“Connecticut’s healthcare providers have been doing a tremendous job getting the vaccine to our residents, and the reason why our state is among the most vaccinated in the country is because of the remarkable work they have been doing,” Lamont said.

“As we prepare to expand vaccine eligibility to the final group of adults on Thursday morning, there is going to be an initial rush of people who attempt to make appointments during the first couple of days, similar to what we experienced when we expanded to other age groups.”

Connecticut is currently ranked second in the nation in percentage of population that has received at least one dose.

“With the recent increase in cases in Connecticut, it is crucial that everyone who wants a vaccine, gets one as quickly as possible,” acting Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Deidre Gifford said. “Through everyone’s efforts, we are now able to offer the vaccine to all adults months earlier than originally planned.

“While general availability of vaccines is a cause for celebration, we must also remember to keep up our guard against the spread of COVID-19,” she added. “Even after you are vaccinated, you should continue to wear masks, social distance, avoid large gatherings, and test and isolate if you are sick.”

