COVID-19: 49 New Deaths Reported In CT; Some Towns Already Cancel Memorial Day, July 4th Events

There were 49 deaths in Connecticut related to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

That brings the total number of fatalities during the pandemic to 326 in the state, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday afternoon, April 8.

There have now been 1,400 hospitalizations, with 110 more since Tuesday, April 7.

Since Friday, March 13, there have been 302,000 unemployment claims submitted. That's two years of normal claim activity, in less than one month.

The Department of Labor has quadrupled the amount of staff processing claims, working overtime and weekends, but the backlog is still about five weeks.

Once claims are processed, they will go out, retroactively.

Meanwhile, some towns are making it clear they don't see any likelihood of large gatherings for months. Ridgefield canceled its Memorial Day Parade and Enfield canceled its July 4th Three-Day Celebration scheduled for July 10-12.

