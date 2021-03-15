COVID-19: 23 Weekend Deaths Reported In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

There were less than two dozen COVID-19 fatalities reported in Connecticut over the weekend as the positivity rate continues to hold steady near 3 percent.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said on Monday, March 15 that over the weekend, there were 2,525 newly confirmed infections out of 85,569 tests administered statewide over the weekend.

The overall infection rate over the weekend dropped slightly to 2.95 percent. Last week, there were several days where the figure was below 2 percent.

Twenty-three new COVID-19 deaths brought the total to 7,788 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Lamont said that 26 new COVID-19 patients were admitted into Connecticut hospitals, leaving 407 still being treated for the virus.

A total of 7,200,392 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Connecticut, resulting in 293,102 laboratory-confirmed cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on March 15:

Fairfield: 83,303;

New Haven: 74,678;

Hartford: 71,925;

New London: 19,731;

Litchfield: 11,575;

Middlesex: 10,805;

Windham: 9,432;

Tolland: 8,122;

Unknown: 1,006.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.