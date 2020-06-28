Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice
Chase Customers Report Missing, Additional Money In Bank Accounts

Joe Lombardi
Chase Bank
Chase Bank Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Some JPMorgan Chase customers who checked their accounts overnight found hundreds or even thousands of dollars missing, and in some cases, added.

"We know some customers reporting seeing incorrect balances in their checking account overnight," Chase said in a statement on Sunday morning, June 28. "This was caused by a technical issue that delayed updates on what displayed on Chase Mobile and Chase Online."

The company said the issue was resolved at 9 a.m. Eastern Time and "accounts now show current balances."

Reports of the issue were prevalent on social media. One Twitter user posted a screenshot of his account showing thousands of dollars missing. 

"@Chase missing over $600 from my account 😩😩😩 what is going on??" another Twitter user wrote.

