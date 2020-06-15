Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice
News

Bodies Of Missing New Milford Swimmers Pulled From Housatonic

Zak Failla
Two swimmers died in the Housatonic River in New Milford.
Two swimmers died in the Housatonic River in New Milford. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

The bodies of two men who were swimming in the Housatonic River in Litchfield County were recovered by investigators, police said.

Two men from the Bronx in their 20s were sought for days after being seen going underwater while swimming in the river near the Bulls Bridge Power Plant.

Police said that on Friday, June 12, the body of a 21-year-old was recovered by dive teams in New Milford, with a 24-year-old man being recovered on Saturday, June 13 when search efforts resumed.

The swimmers were first reported going underwater at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10. The identities of the swimmers have not been released by police.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved with search efforts, including crews from Connecticut State Police, the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Danbury, Kent, Newtown, and Sherman police departments.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

