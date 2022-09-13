Contact Us
Arrest Made In Plymouth Road Rage Incident Involving 'Bright Orange' Truck

Kathy Reakes
Floyd Morey
Floyd Morey Photo Credit: Plymouth Police Department

A Connecticut man has been charged with threatening after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver while a 9-year-old relative was in his pickup truck during a road rage incident.

Litchfield County resident Floyd Morey, age 43, of Plymouth, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 10, for the June incident in Plymouth. 

The incident took place when Morey made a restricted turn onto Main Street from Carter Road and nearly collided with another motorist in a bright orange Dodge Ram pickup truck, said the Plymouth Police.

The other motorist yelled at Morey about the near collision, and that's when he pulled out a handgun and allegedly pointed it at the other driver, police said.

Morey had a 9-year-old relative in the truck at the time of the incident, police added.

Police said with the assistance of the public, via Facebook, the Plymouth Police Department identified Morey and he was arrested and charged with threatening and breach of peace.

Morey did have a permit to carry the gun, police added.

He was released on a $5,000 bond.

