Alert Issued For Boy Who's Gone Missing In Region

Police in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy who hasn’t been seen since the weekend.

On Monday, Oct. 11, an alert was issued in Berkshire County by the police department in Cheshire, Massachusetts, which is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the missing boy pictured above.

According to police, the boy was reported missing out of Pittsfield, but has ties to the Cheshire area.

No other descriptive information on the boy was provided by the police.

Anyone with information regarding the missing child has been asked to contact the Cheshire Police Department at (413) 743-1501 or the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700.

