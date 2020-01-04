'Absolutely Heartbreaking': 6-Week-Old Baby Dies Of COVID-19 In Connecticut, Governor Says

As the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues to multiple, one of the latest fatalities is a 6-week-old baby.

ConnecticutcGov. Ned Lamont said the newborn from the Hartford area died late last week after being found unresponsive when brought to a hospital, where it could not be revived.

"It is with heartbreaking sadness today that we can confirm the first pediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to COVID-19," said Lamont on Wednesday afternoon, April 1.

Medical officials were waiting for test results to confirm that the newborn died from complications related to COVID-19, the governor said.

"This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy," Lamont said. "This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people. Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time."

Currently, there are 3557 cases of confirmed COVID-19 across the state with 85 reported deaths. As of Wednesday, there were 1986 cases in Fairfield County with 46 deaths.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.