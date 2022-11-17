32 Percent Of CT Households Report Skipping Necessities To Afford Energy Bill, Study Says

A newly-released study has detailed the percentage of Connecticut households that reported skipping out on purchasing necessities such as food and medicine to afford their energy bills.

LendingTree, an online loan marketplace, published a report on Monday, Oct. 31, saying 32 percent of Connecticut households reported forgoing or reducing buying necessities to pay an energy bill in the past 12 months amid inflation.

The website reported that it used the United States Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey for the analysis.

LendingTree also reported that 28.7 percent of households in Connecticut reported that they were unable to pay at least part of one energy bill in the past 12 months.

Read the full report from LendingTree here.

