10 In Connecticut Now Hospitalized With COVID-Related Illness In Children

Nearly a dozen children in Connecticut have been hospitalized with an inflammatory illness believed to be connected to novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Health officials said that at least 10 children are being treated for the mysterious illness that has been cropping up throughout the country and in Europe in recent weeks.

The illness is believed to be connected to COVID-19 influencing the body’s immune system after potentially coming into contact or contracting the virus, but that has not been confirmed.

“If left untreated, yes, (this virus is serious).” health officials in Connecticut said. “It seems to involve inflammation of coronary arteries and other blood vessels, which can have serious effects on the heart if not addressed. Call a doctor right away if your child is showing symptoms.”

According to health officials, the illness has presented itself mostly in children who had previously been exposed to the virus, or have the antibodies that show they previously had COVID-19.

“Some children tested positive for COVID-19 at the time they were seen for this new illness,” officials noted. “A larger number showed antibodies for COVID-19, meaning they might previously have been infected with the coronavirus.

“This all suggests that the new inflammatory syndrome may be a delayed reaction to the coronavirus, driven by a child’s immune system response to COVID-19. Doctors are working to learn more.”

The disease has been reported in infants, teenagers, and young adults as old as 21.

”Pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome (PMIS) is a new health condition appearing in children (in the region)," officials said. "Some doctors think the condition is related to having COVID-19, but the connection is still not clear.”

Predominant symptoms of the COVID-19-related illness, according to the Department of Health, include:

Prolonged fever of more than five days;

Severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, or vomiting;

Bloodshot eyes;

Skin rash.

Other symptoms include:

Change in skin color - becoming pale, patchy, and/or blue;

Difficulty feeding (infants) or is too sick to drink fluids;

Trouble breathing or is breathing very quickly;

Racing heart or chest pain;

Lethargy, irritability, or confusion.

