New Milford Accountant Steals $25K From Client, Police Say

Carl Anderson, who owns Anderson Accounting and Finance LLC, was arrested in Litchfield County by New Milford Police on Friday, Dec. 22 following a lengthy investigation, the department announced on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The investigation, conducted by New Milford Police, the Internal Revenue Service, and the Connecticut Department of Banking, determined that Anderson stole $25,000 from one of his clients, according to authorities.

Following his arrest, Anderson was charged with first-degree larceny and was later released after posting a $100,000 court-set bond. He will next appear in Torrington Superior Court on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

New Milford Police is now investigating more complaints made against Anderson Accounting and Finance LLC, the department said.

