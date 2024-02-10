Man Uses AirTag To Stalk Woman in Goshen, Police Say

The Litchfield County incident started in March 2023 in Goshen, according to Connecticut State Police, culminating in the arrest of Anthony Magro, age 25, of Bridgeport.

A Goshen woman (whose identity has not been released) had first received a notification on her iPhone that an AirTag device was moving with her as she drove. At first, she ignored it, believing that it was due to a relative leaving a pair of Apple AirPods in her car.

Police said she did not drive her car frequently, and when she got the same notification a month later, she and a relative searched her car for two hours before finding the tracking device, which was stuck to the inside of the driver’s side front wheel rim.

Fearing for her safety, she contacted the authorities and turned over the AirTag, leading to an 11-month search for Magro, whose name was registered to the tag.

While Magro had lived in Torrington, he had moved and started using a new phone number before police could reach him with an arrest warrant.

He was later discovered to be living in Bridgeport and agreed to meet officers in West Haven, New Haven County, where he was taken into custody on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Magro is charged with electronic stalking.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at Torrington Superior Court on Friday, Feb. 16.

