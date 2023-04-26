Partly Cloudy 55°

Man Trespasses, Interferes With Harwinton House Fire Response, Police Say

A 25-year-old Fairfield County man faces charges after allegedly interfering with officers as they responded to a house fire in Litchfield County, police said. 

Stratford resident Ronald Nelson, age 25, is charged with interfering with officers while they responded to a house fire in Harwinton.
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Tuesday, April 25 around 8 a.m., when police responded to a house in Harwinton at 100 Wildcat Hill Rd. for a reported structure fire, according to state police. 

While troopers responded to the fire, 25-year-old Stratford resident Ronald Nelson allegedly trespassed onto the scene and interfered with police while they were investigating the blaze. 

Nelson was then arrested and charged with the following: 

  • Two counts of interfering with an officer;
  • Second-degree criminal trespass.

Nelson appeared in Torrington Superior Court on Wednesday, April 26, and was assigned a $10,000 cash or surety bond that he was not able to post. 

He was then taken to New Haven Correctional Center and released into the custody of correctional officers. 

The cause of the house fire has not yet been determined and is still under investigation by the Harwinton Fire Marshal and State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

