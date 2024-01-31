Man Nabbed For Setting Fire To New Milford Residence, Police Say

Fairfield County resident Jeremy Rawson of Danbury was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m. in connection with a March 2023 house fire that happened in the Litchfield County town of New Milford, New Milford Police announced on Monday, Jan. 29.

According to police, on March 31, 2023, around 8:15 p.m., crews from several fire departments responded to a blaze at a residence on Kent Road in the New Milford village of Gaylordsville.

Following the fire, an investigation conducted by the New Milford Fire Marshal's Office, the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, and the New Milford Police Department determined that the blaze had been intentionally set, authorities said.

Following his arrest, Rawson was charged with:

First-degree arson;

First-degree criminal mischief.

Rawson was later held on a $500,000 court-set bond and appeared in Torrington Superior Court on Friday, Jan. 26.

