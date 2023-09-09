Salisbury Man Sexually Assaults 15-Year-Old Girl, Police Say

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, Connecticut State Police announced the arrest of Litchfield County man Jack Lemay, age 20, of Salisbury, for inappropriate contact with the girl.

The investigation launched in November 2022 after the parents of a 15-year-old girl contacted the police to report that they had found sexually explicit texts between their daughter and an unknown man whom they believed to be older.

Eventually, police determined that Lemay was the suspect and that he had sexual contact with the teen girl on two different occasions, on Nov. 11 and 17, 2022.

Lemay was in Torrington Superior Court on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 5 for a separate matter. That is when police took him into custody based on an active arrest warrant for the crimes.

For both incidents, one of which happened in Goshen, and the other in Salisbury, he was charged with:

Sexual assault in the second degree (two counts total)

Risk of injury to a minor (two counts total)

He was arraigned after processing. His next court date has not yet been announced.

