Litchfield County Man Nabbed Following 'Suspicious' Incident: Police

Litchfield County resident Glenn P. Tyler, of New Milford, was nabbed on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at approximately 12:30 p.m. for the incident that occurred nearly six months prior, according to Connecticut State Police.

Though the precise details have not yet been made public, Tyler is accused of “suspicious” activity that occurred in the New Haven County town of Southbury on Saturday, June 3.

He was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant and is charged with:

Criminal mischief;

Breach of peace; and

Reckless endangerment.

Tyler was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at the GA4 in Waterbury on Thursday, Nov. 16.

