COVID-19: Virus May Linger In Closed, Crowded Spaces Longer Than Thought, New Study Finds

A new study found that the genetic material from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) may linger in the air longer than initially thought in some settings, reigniting fears of the spread of the virus as states slowly begin the process of reopening.

In a study from researchers in Wuhan, China, that was published this week in the journal Nature Research, they found that the virus may survive longer in the air or in rooms that lack ventilation and may attract crowds.

The team detected elevated levels of viral ribonucleic acid (RNA) in locations such as a small bathroom used by patients, and staff changing rooms. No viral genetic material was detected in staff rooms after they had been disinfected. Minimal levels were found in the well-ventilated patient wards, researchers said.

According to the researchers, “the presence of airborne viral RNA suggests that (COVID-19) has the potential to spread by way of aerosols.” They suggested that measures such as routine disinfection and better ventilation could help to control the virus’ spread.

The study also found that there were especially high concentrations of the virus in areas where medical staff remove their personal protective equipment (PPE), which may suggest that particles contaminating their PPE become airborne again when they are removed.

There have been more than one million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States since the pandemic reached the states in early March, resulting in more than 58,000 deaths.

