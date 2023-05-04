Overcast 57°

Hiker Goes Missing From Appalachian Trail Campsite In Kent

State police have issued an alert for a 60-year-old woman who went missing from her campsite on the Appalachian Trail in Litchfield County. 

Ben Crnic
Marta Renee Bowen, age 60, has been missing since Wednesday, May 3 around 10:30 a.m., according to state police. 

She went missing from her campsite which had been located near the Appalachian Trail in Kent. 

Bowen is described as a white woman with gray hair and brown eyes. She is around 5 feet 7 inches tall and is possibly wearing a maroon puffer jacket and dark pants. 

Her cell phone and hiking gear were left behind, police said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police Troop L at 860-626-7900.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

