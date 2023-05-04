Hiker Goes Missing From Appalachian Trail Campsite In Kent

Marta Renee Bowen, age 60, has been missing since Wednesday, May 3 around 10:30 a.m., according to state police.

She went missing from her campsite which had been located near the Appalachian Trail in Kent.

Bowen is described as a white woman with gray hair and brown eyes. She is around 5 feet 7 inches tall and is possibly wearing a maroon puffer jacket and dark pants.

Her cell phone and hiking gear were left behind, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police Troop L at 860-626-7900.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

