Harwinton Sex Offender Nabbed With Child Porn, Police Say

Litchfield County resident William Pirotta, age 32, of Harwinton, was arrested at his home on Wednesday, July 26 following a long investigation.

A tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce received in April by a Winsted police detective was passed to the Connecticut State Police regarding a digital image, identified as suspected child pornography, along with the Internet Protocol address (IP) of the device allegedly used to upload the image.

Based upon records obtained from the internet service provider, the subscriber was identified as Pirotta, police said.

A further investigation revealed that Pirotta was supervised by the Connecticut Office of Adult Probation and is a registered sex offender.

In April, probation officers conducted a home visit at Pirotta’s residence, with the assistance of the Harwinton Resident Trooper, Winsted Police detective, and members of the State Police Computer Crimes Unit.

During the visit, probation officers located multiple electronic devices at the residence which were examined by members of the Office of Adult Probation and the State Forensic Laboratory. Indications of contraband were discovered during initial examinations of the devices, which were seized as evidence, police said.

Upon further examination, investigators identified 11 digital images which depicted unidentified minors and met the statutory definition of suspected child pornography.

A warrant was received and troopers arrested Pirotta who was charged with possessing child pornography.

Pirotta was later released on a $50,000 court-set bond and is scheduled for arraignment on Friday, Aug. 11.

