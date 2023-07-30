Fair 67°

SHARE

Fatal Head-On Crash: Local 56-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Woodbury

A local resident was killed in a head-on crash on a Connecticut roadway.

Route 6 near Woodbury Place in Woodbury (marked in red).
Route 6 near Woodbury Place in Woodbury (marked in red). Photo Credit: Google Maps/fshh on Pixabay
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

It happened around 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29 in Litchfield County on Route 6 in Woodbury.

The victim, Robert C. Gardner, age 56, a resident of Woodbury, was operating a 2006 Subaru Baja Sport when a 2004 Dodge Dakota crossed over the double yellow line on Route 6 near Woodbury Place and crashed into it, Connecticut State Police said.

A passenger in the Subaru, a 65-year-old Woodbury woman, was seriously injured and is at Waterbury Hospital.

The driver of the Dodge, a 24-year-old resident of Ansonia in New Haven County, received minor injuries and was sent to Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury.

to follow Daily Voice Litchfield and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE