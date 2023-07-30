Fatal Head-On Crash: Local 56-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Woodbury

It happened around 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29 in Litchfield County on Route 6 in Woodbury.

The victim, Robert C. Gardner, age 56, a resident of Woodbury, was operating a 2006 Subaru Baja Sport when a 2004 Dodge Dakota crossed over the double yellow line on Route 6 near Woodbury Place and crashed into it, Connecticut State Police said.

A passenger in the Subaru, a 65-year-old Woodbury woman, was seriously injured and is at Waterbury Hospital.

The driver of the Dodge, a 24-year-old resident of Ansonia in New Haven County, received minor injuries and was sent to Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury.

