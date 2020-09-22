COVID-19: Survey Reveals Top 10 Things Those Who Haven't Returned To Office Miss Most

Workers who are being forced to work remotely have listed 10 things they miss most about office life, according to a poll conducted by YouGov.

The study was spurred on by a prominent British advertisement by cleaning product company Dettol, which encouraged employees to use disinfectant thoroughly and listed elements of the in-person work experience that currently-remote employees may miss, some questionable.

YouGov asked 1,608 respondents whether they actually missed the supposed pros of in-office work listed by the advertisement:

Seeing workers and friends, 66 percent

Face-to-face meetings, 49 percent

Office gossip, 38 percent

Buying lunch out, 31 percent

The smell of the office, 5 percent

Office decor (like plastic plants or "those weird carpets," per the Dettol advertisement) , 7 percent

Hearing an alarm, 4 percent

Sometimes leaving early, 26 percent

Missing your bosses' jokes, 13 percent

