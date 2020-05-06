Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Nordstrom Permanently Closing 16 Stores

Joe Lombardi
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Nordstrom has announced it plans to close 16 of its luxury department stores as it makes adjustments to its business model amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The company is also planning phased reopenings of its other 100 stores.

Nordstrom did not list what locations are closing but said it will start contacting employees who are affected.

It will also implement curbside pickup and returns and speed up digital services, CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a statement.

Nordstrom, based in Seattle, also says it will conduct health screenings for employees and provide masks for employees and customers when stores reopen.

Restructuring is expected to result in savings of approximately $150 million, Nordstrom said.

