COVID-19: Date Set For Some Connecticut Businesses To Reopen

A date has been set for some businesses to reopen in Connecticut amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A four-stage strategy was introduced by Gov. Ned Lamont late Thursday afternoon, April 30 that will continue as long as COVID infections and hospitalizations continue to decline. (See the first image above.)

Reopenings on Wednesday, May 20 include retail outlets, outdoor areas of restaurants and bars, outdoor museums and zoos and offices. Included are barbershops, hair salons and other personal care businesses, mainly by appointment.

"We've made progress flattening the curve in Connecticut, but moving forward we need to act carefully without causing additional harm," Lamont said. "There will be a phased-in reopening approach based on the risk posed."

Lamont said reopenings for schools and public gatherings will be announced next week and he strongly recommends people older than 70 stay home.

