Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Breaking News: Litchfield County Man Among Six Nabbed For Fentanyl Trafficking Ring Bust
Business

COVID-19: Date Set For Some Connecticut Businesses To Reopen

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the plan to release Connecticut's economy, starting Wednesday, May 20. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut
A look at criteria for reopening. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

A date has been set for some businesses to reopen in Connecticut amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A four-stage strategy was introduced by Gov. Ned Lamont late Thursday afternoon, April 30 that will continue as long as COVID infections and hospitalizations continue to decline. (See the first image above.)

Reopenings on Wednesday, May 20 include retail outlets, outdoor areas of restaurants and bars, outdoor museums and zoos and offices. Included are barbershops, hair salons and other personal care businesses, mainly by appointment.

"We've made progress flattening the curve in Connecticut, but moving forward we need to act carefully without causing additional harm," Lamont said. "There will be a phased-in reopening approach based on the risk posed."

Lamont said reopenings for schools and public gatherings will be announced next week and he strongly recommends people older than 70 stay home.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.