Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
COVID-19: CT's Now Fully Back In Business With Restrictions Lifted; Here's What It Means

Many COVID-19 restrictions put in place on businesses will be lifted on Wednesday, May 19.
Photo Credit: ny.gov

The “new normal” is now back to “normal” in Connecticut as the state recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

All business restrictions put in place to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Connecticut during the pandemic were lifted as of Wednesday, May 19, including social distance requirements, and curfews for businesses.

Additionally, all limits on gathering sizes have been lifted and movie theater capacity is back to 100 percent.

Beginning on May 19, there will also be no occupancy limits on gyms, barbershops, museums, amusement parks, and several other previously restricted businesses.

Facial coverings are still required for unvaccinated people, and vaccinated people must continue wearing masks on public transportation, in schools, at healthcare facilities, correctional facilities, and during child care.

The rules follow the guidelines set forth by neighboring New York and what will take effect in Massachusetts on Saturday, May 29.

While the statewide guidance is loosening COVID-19 mandates, private businesses can still put their own edicts into effect. 

