COVID-19: BJ's Offers Special Shopping Hours For First Responders, Medical Workers

BJ’s Wholesale Club is paying it forward to the essential workers on the frontlines battling the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The wholesale giant is showing its appreciation for first responders and healthcare workers by providing a free four-month Inner Circle membership to the warehouse club, including a special “appreciation hour” on Sundays.

From 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sundays, BJ’s will have an “appreciation hour” when those workers can shop at BJ’s outlets without any membership, as of Sunday, April 19.

First responders and healthcare workers can sign up for their complimentary BJ’s membership by visiting the member services desk at their local club. With the membership, first responders and healthcare workers will be able to shop the club during the designated shopping hour and during standard hours of operation at all locations.

“We are incredibly grateful for everything that our first responders and healthcare workers are doing to keep our communities safe and healthy,” BJ’s President and CEO Lee Delaney said. “We’re proud to offer a designated shopping hour to first responders and healthcare workers as a small way to say thank you for their hard work and dedication.”

In addition to their “appreciation hour,” BJ’s also announced it is updating its dedicated shopping hours for members age 60 and over. All locations have a designated shopping hour from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday for members age 60 and over.

