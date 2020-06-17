Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Breaking News: COVID-19: Size Of Indoor, Outdoor Gatherings Increases In CT, Lamont Says
Business

COVID-19: Apple Begins Reopening Stores

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Apple Stores have begun reopening this week.
Apple Stores have begun reopening this week. Photo Credit: Karen Tensa

Apple has started the slow process of reopening stores as economies have restarted throughout the nation amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Apple announced it will be opening at least 10 retail locations in New York City, while dozens will be opened in Connecticut, which has entered its second phase of reopening as of Wednesday, June 17.

Hours at newly reopening Apple stores are expected to be adjusted due to the COVID-19 crisis, as will shifts by employees, and some orders will now have to be picked up by appointment only.

“We are open again,” the company said in a message posted online. “That means everything you love is here for you, including our products, services, Genius support and specialists.

Face coverings will be required by employees and patrons as Apple stores reopen, and social distancing protocols will be enforced.

Apple first closed its stores for two weeks on March 4, before extending the closure “indefinitely” on March 17.

“We are open again, offering Apple store pickup of online orders and Genius support by appointment,” Apple said. “We’ll be offering shopping and walk-in Genius support soon.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.