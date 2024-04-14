Bridgewater Man Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To 13-Year-Old

Detectives at the Jackson Police Department in Missouri determined Litchfield County resident Carter Denlinger, of Bridgewater, sent Snapchats to the 13-year-old in their jurisdiction.

Connecticut State Police detectives then joined the investigation, and an arrest warrant was issued in Missouri.

Denlinger, age 25, was located in Bridgewater on Friday, April 12, and taken into custody as an extradition arrest, state police said.

He is being held on a $1 million dollar bond and is due to appear in Torrington Superior Court on Monday, April 15.

Details on the case have not yet been released.

Details on the case have not yet been released.

