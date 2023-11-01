Beloved Torrington Deli, Grocery Store To Close After 78 Years: 'We Are Incredibly Sad'

Carbone's Market, located in Litchfield County at 221 Oak Ave. in Torrington, announced on Tuesday, Oct. 31 that it would be reluctantly closing its doors.

In their announcement on social media, owners Heath and Alice Leonard said that the last day would either be Sunday, Nov. 4 or until supplies run out.

"This was not an easy decision to make," the owners wrote, adding, "We are incredibly sad to put this out to the public."

They did not give a specific reason for the closure.

The market began all the way back in 1945 when then-owners Alphonse and Nellie Carbone opened up a corner market. Decades later, in 1972, the Carbone's nephew, Tony Renzullo, bought the place and began setting it up as it is today, according to the business's website.

The business was later bought by the Leonards, who were longtime patrons of the market beforehand.

The full-service grocery store and deli is known for its grinders, which "are actually something of a local legend," according to the market's website.

"We thank you all for your support over the years," the Leonards wrote on social media.

