19-Year-Old ID'd As Victim After Crash At Intersection In New Hartford

The collision occurred in Litchfield County around 4:30 p.m., Sunday, March 17 at the intersection of Route 202 and Route 219 in New Hartford.

According to Connecticut State Police, a Chrysler 300 Touring was making a left turn off Route 202 to Route 19 when it was allegedly struck in the rear by a motorcycle driven by Hartford County resident Ausencio Vidriesca, of Simsbury.

Vidriesca was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Chrysler was not injured but was transported to New Hartford Hospital for evaluation. The passenger was not injured and declined medical treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Litchfield and receive free news updates.