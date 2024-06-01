The incident occurred in Hartford around 8:30 p.m., Thursday, May 30, in the 99 New Britain Ave area.

According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police, William Jemison, age 38, of Hartford, was found by officers responding to a report of a fight.

Citizens were attempting live-saving measures on Jemison, who was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Boisvert said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

