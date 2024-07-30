Double-Fatal Crash Victims From Hartford ID'd

The collision occurred in Hartford around 10:12 a.m., Monday, July 29, at the intersection of Main Street at Florence Street.

According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police, a white Mercedes traveling south on Main Street struck a Toyota Corolla, turning onto Florence from Main.

The man driving the Corolla, identified as Angel Santiago, age 62, and his passenger, Dulce Reyes, age 28, both of Hartford, were killed, Boisvert said.

Three men in the Mercedes suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are completing a full accident reconstruction.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

