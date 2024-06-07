Mostly Cloudy 70°

SHARE

CT Man Seriously Injured In Manchester By Deer

A 62-year-old Connecticut man suffered serious injuries after a deer hit by his car crashed through the windshield, striking him.

A deer seriously injured a CT man after crashing through the windshield of his car in Manchester.&nbsp;

A deer seriously injured a CT man after crashing through the windshield of his car in Manchester. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Jeffrey Hamilton
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Hartford County on I-384 near Exit 4 around 7:30 a.m., Thursday, June 6, in Manchester.

According to Connecticut State Police, the New London County resident of Lebanon was traveling westbound on I-384 in the left lane of three when a deer ran into the roadway directly in front of the 2012 Honda Civic.

The Civic hit the deer, causing it to smash through the windshield and strike the driver, causing serious injuries, state police said.

The man was transported via ASM Ambulance to Hartford Hospital. 

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Troop H - Hartford at 860-534-1000. 

to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE