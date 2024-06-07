The incident occurred in Hartford County on I-384 near Exit 4 around 7:30 a.m., Thursday, June 6, in Manchester.

According to Connecticut State Police, the New London County resident of Lebanon was traveling westbound on I-384 in the left lane of three when a deer ran into the roadway directly in front of the 2012 Honda Civic.

The Civic hit the deer, causing it to smash through the windshield and strike the driver, causing serious injuries, state police said.

The man was transported via ASM Ambulance to Hartford Hospital.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Troop H - Hartford at 860-534-1000.

