Fair 79°

SHARE

Beloved CT State Police K-9 Officer Dies At Age 6 Due To Medical Complications

The Connecticut State Police are mourning the loss of a beloved K-9 officer.

K-9 Elmer and Detective David Collins.

K-9 Elmer and Detective David Collins.

 Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Elmer was assigned to Detective David Collins of the Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit. 

K-9 Elmer, who was 6 years old, was laid to rest on Saturday, July 6, due to medical complications.

Det. Collins and K-9 Elmer graduated from the Connecticut State Police 212th Accelerant Detection Class in the fall of 2020 and have served for the last three years. 

During his career, K-9 Elmer traveled across the state to assist at numerous fire scenes, working alongside our local, state, and federal partners in "locating countless evidentiary items," according to state police.

Additionally, K-9 Elmer assisted in training fire investigators and educating the public about fire safety. 

"K-9 Elmer was loved by all and will be sorely missed," state police said.

to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE