Beloved CT State Police K-9 Officer Dies At Age 6 Due To Medical Complications

Elmer was assigned to Detective David Collins of the Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit.

K-9 Elmer, who was 6 years old, was laid to rest on Saturday, July 6, due to medical complications.

Det. Collins and K-9 Elmer graduated from the Connecticut State Police 212th Accelerant Detection Class in the fall of 2020 and have served for the last three years.

During his career, K-9 Elmer traveled across the state to assist at numerous fire scenes, working alongside our local, state, and federal partners in "locating countless evidentiary items," according to state police.

Additionally, K-9 Elmer assisted in training fire investigators and educating the public about fire safety.

"K-9 Elmer was loved by all and will be sorely missed," state police said.

