New Winter Storm Could Bring Up To 6 Inches Of Snowfall To Region

A potentially major winter storm could bring up to a half-foot of snowfall to much of the Northeast.

The timeframe for the storm is overnight Thursday, Jan. 6, into Friday, Jan. 7.

Much of the region could see 3 to 6 inches of snowfall, with 1 to 3 inches currently expected closer to the coast, according to AccuWeather. (See the image above.)

Though it's still a few days out, and there remains uncertainty regarding the track of the storm, AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, “I’m convinced there will be a storm Thursday into Friday.”

Tuesday, Jan. 4 will be sunny with a high in the low to mid 30s and wind-chill values in the teens.

Clouds will increase overnight with patchy freezing rain and drizzle expected in the pre-dawn hours, lasting until around 8 a.m. and until around 9 a.m. farther inland. Precipitation will change to scattered showers as the high temperature reaches the low 40s on a cloudy day.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high in the upper 30s before the storm is expected to arrive overnight into Friday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.