Here's When Tropical Storm Elsa Could Affect Region

Tropical Storm Elsa could affect this region late this week as it treks up the East Coast after it's expected to make landfall in Florida.

At 8 a.m. Monday, July 5, the center of Elsa was located about 165 miles southeast of Havana, Cuba. It's expected to take a turn toward the northwest as it moves through Florida Tuesday, July 6 into Wednesday, July 7 with landfall expected north of Tampa Bay, AccuWeather said. (See the first image above.)

It has maximum sustained winds near 65 miles per hour with higher gusts.

It will trek its way up the Atlantic Coast and then to the Northeast, where it is expected to merge with a separate front starting late Thursday, July 8 into Friday, July 9, triggering potentially strong thunderstorms.

"Residents and businesses along the East Coast of the United States from Georgia to Maine should also monitor Elsa's progress and the weather forecast," AccuWeather said.

For the latest projected track for Tropical Storm Elsa, released Monday by the National Hurricane Center, click on the second image above.

