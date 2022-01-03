Here Are Areas Where Accumulating Snowfall Is Expected From Quick-Moving Storm

A quick-moving storm is expected to bring up to a foot of snow to parts of the Northeast, but the system's track is expected to stay far enough south to prevent any accumulation in most of this region.

For much of Long Island and eastern Connecticut, snowfall is possible at times from Monday morning, Jan. 3 to early in the evening on Monday.

Up to 2 to 4 inches of accumulation is possible in those areas, with between 6 to 12 inches from Richmond, Virginia, and surrounding areas to Washington, DC. (See the first image above.)

"It may be hard to believe that any snow is on the way, given the warmth and lack of wintry weather thus far this season," AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson said.

After the storm pushes through, skies will become clear late Monday night. The high temperature will struggle to pass the 30-degree mark and wind-chill values between 15 and 20 degrees.

Tuesday, Jan. 4 will be sunny with a high in the low to mid 30s.

