Woman Survives Jump From Greenwich I-95 Bridge

A woman jumped from the I-95 bridge over the Mainus River in Fairfield County and survived.

The incident took place in Greenwich between Exits 4 and 5 on Tuesday, July 5.

Earlier this afternoon Greenwich Police received a call from the state police requesting assistance with a possibly suicidal woman sitting on the edge of the I-95 northbound bridge over the Mainus River, between Exits 4 and 5, said Capt. Mark E. Zuccerella, of the Greenwich Police.

When officers arrived on the scene, a patrol officer made contact with the woman and was able to speak with her, Zuccerella said.

While the officer was talking with the woman, other members of Greenwich Police, along with the assistance of some of the area marina workers, were able to take a position in a work boat underneath the bridge.

For reasons unknown, the woman subject suddenly pushed herself from her seated position over the edge of the bridge and fell into the Mianus River, Zuccerella said.

A Greenwich officer in a boat was able to get the woman out from the water and pulled her into the boat, he added.

She was taken to one of the nearby marinas, where medical care was handed over to Greenwich Emergency Medical Services.

The woman was transported to the Greenwich Hospital without incident and an initial assessment showed no signs of life-threatening or serious injuries.

For those contemplating suicide help is available through Greenwich CARES by clicking here and the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.