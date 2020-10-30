Woman Accused Of Stealing Political Sign In Greenwich

A woman who has been reportedly been involved in marches in Greenwich was allegedly caught taking a yard sign for a political candidate in the central part of town.

Nicole Rincon, 25, was arrested around 11:30 p.m Monday, Oct. 26, at Maple Avenue at East Putnam Avenue, when a police officer saw her take the sign from the area, bending in half and putting it into her vehicle, said Greenwich Police Capt. Mark Zuccerella.

The area the sign was taken from has been full of political signs during campaign season. Police did not say which political sign she took.

Rincon, who was charged with larceny and criminal mischief was released without bail on the misdemeanor summons.

