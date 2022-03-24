Vehicle Stolen With Child Inside In Greenwich Recovered By Police

A stolen BMW with a child inside in Fairfield County was quickly recovered by police.

The incident took place Thursday, March 24, in Greenwich at 1340 E Putnam Ave.

The stolen car had a child under 13 years of age inside, said Captain Mark Zuccerella, of the Greenwich Police said.

Several police units flooded the area and located the BMW in front of the Hyatt Hotel at 1700 East Putnam Ave., Zuccerella said.

"The child was inside the vehicle when located and not harmed and reunited with the parent," he said.

The thief was described as being a Black man wearing a green jacket, Zuccerella said.

This suspect left the area in an unknown vehicle only described as a light-colored small sedan into Stamford, he added.

"We are investigating the theft," Zuccerella added.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-622-8054

