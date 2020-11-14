Unlocked Maserati Stolen From Greenwich Home

A Maserati that was left unlocked was stolen and another vehicle was burglarized in Fairfield County.

The first incident took place at a private club in Greenwich on Monday, Nov. 9, when the vehicle was entered and a wallet was stolen, said Greenwich Police Capt. Mark. Zuccerella.

The doors to the vehicle were locked, but the vehicle did not sustain damage.

The second incident took place on Wednesday, Nov. 11, on Bedford Road where an unlocked Maserati with the key fob inside was stolen, Zuccerella said.

The Maserati was recovered in Waterbury and an investigation is underway.

Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles and to remove valuables, including key fobs.

