Two Injured In Early Morning CT Shooting

Two people were injured during a pre-dawn shooting in Connecticut that shut down two roadways and left one person critically injured.

The shooting took place around 3:55 a.m., Wednesday, March 24, when Hartford Police patrol officers responded to the area of Albany Avenue at Sigourney Street on a Shot Spotter activation, where a shooting scene was discovered.

While on the scene, an area hospital reported that two victims had arrived for treatment of gunshot wounds, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police.

It appeared the victims were shot while sitting inside a vehicle while on Albany Avenue, he added.

One of the victims suffered from gunshot wounds to the chest and is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.

It was determined that the second victim was not shot, as earlier reported, but suffered an injury from glass that shattered during the incident. He is also listed in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Albany Avenue and Sigourney Street, which were closed for an investigation have since been re-opened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.

