Three Cars Stolen In Greenwich, Mulitple Vehicles Burglarized

Police continue to urge residents to lock their vehicles after three were stolen, and seven entered over the weekend in Greenwich.

The thefts and burglaries took place across the town, said Greenwich Police Lt. John Slusarz.

The vehicles stolen include a Ford Expedition from the Riverside section of town, Slusarz said. It was later recovered on Willow Road and a Lincoln on East Putnam Avenue while the owner was shopping, he added.

The third vehicle stolen was a Jeep Cherokee on Sheephill Road. Three juveniles were later arrested by Norwalk Police for the theft.

In addition to the thefts, numerous items were stolen from seven vehicles that were left unlocked in their driveway, Slusarz said.

Items taken included a laptop computer, fishing gear, wallets and numerous other valuables. The thefts took place in the Riverside neighborhood, police said.

All of the vehicles stolen were also unlocked, he added.

"Lock your vehicles, remove valuables, and the key fobs," Slusarz said.

Police report 60 cars stolen in Greenwich so far this year.

